Commissioner Urges Parents To Vaccinate Children Against Polio

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 01:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Laiqat Ali Chatta on Wednesday urged parents to vaccinate their children against the deadly polio virus.

He said this while visiting the area of Westridge to review the performance of anti-polio field teams.

The commissioner himself administered the polio drops to children under five years of age and directed the officials concerned to remain present in the field and ensure the monitoring of polio workers so that no child could miss immunization.

On the occasion, Laiqat informed that around 379,246 children had been administered the polio vaccine so far.

He said that around 3,723 polio teams, including 3,272 mobile teams, 289 fixed points, 214 union council medical officers, and 765 area incharges, were participating in the drive to complete the task of vaccinating over 947,000 children in the district.

The commissioner urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling disease from society.

The campaign which started on Monday will continue till March 19.

