Commissioner Urges People To Continue Wearing Face Masks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 03:20 PM

Commissioner urges people to continue wearing face masks

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar Saturday said that strict implementation of the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) was necessary to avert expected fourth wave of the pandemic.

Talking to a delegation, he said the ratio of Covid-19 positive cases could increase due to carelessness and non-implementation of the SOPs.

He urged people to continue wearing face masks and observe social distance to avoid spread of the coronavirus.

