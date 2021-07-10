Commissioner urges people to continue wearing face masks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar Saturday said that strict implementation of the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) was necessary to avert expected fourth wave of the pandemic.

Talking to a delegation, he said the ratio of Covid-19 positive cases could increase due to carelessness and non-implementation of the SOPs.

He urged people to continue wearing face masks and observe social distance to avoid spread of the coronavirus.