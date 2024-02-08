Open Menu

Commissioner Urges People To Cooperate With Administration For Peaceful Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Commissioner urges people to cooperate with administration for peaceful elections

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Thursday urged the people to cooperate with the local administration for smooth flow of the election process.

This, he said while visiting the Control Room set up for elections to review measures of ongoing process of voting in the area.

He said that the voting process was going on smoothly and peacefully in the Sukkur division.

The divisional commissioner said that the voting process started from 8:00 am and it will continue till 5:00pm without any break. He said that all divisional commissioners have been contacted regarding voting and security measures.

