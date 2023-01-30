UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Urges People To Donate Blood For Blast Victims

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Commissioner urges people to donate blood for blast victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Peshawar division, Riaz Khan Mehsud here Monday urged the people to donate blood for treatment of blast victims.

Talking to media persons here, he said O- blood was required for critically injured victims following its appeal by the Lady Reading Hospital's spokesman. He said at least 28 people including policemen were martyred and 150 injured in the explosion that ripped through inside the mosque of Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines in red zone.

Meanwhile, Ejaz Khan, Capital City Police Officer, Peshawar while talking to media said that it was too early to say anything that how many policemen were still trapped under the mosque's rubble.

He said focus was currently being made on the rescue operation.

The CCPO said usually 300 to 400 people including officials of headquarters of Peshawar Police, Counter Terrorism Department, Frontier Reserve Police, Elite Force and Telecommunication Departments were offering Zuhr prayer inthe mosque.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Police Martyrs Shaheed Red Zone Reading Prayer Mosque Media Blood

Recent Stories

PTI’s plea for time elections in Punjab: LHC see ..

PTI’s plea for time elections in Punjab: LHC seeks reply, adjourns hearing til ..

3 minutes ago
 DHA highlights &#039;Wayakom&#039; health initiati ..

DHA highlights &#039;Wayakom&#039; health initiative at Arab Health Exhibition & ..

16 minutes ago
 Emirates operates milestone demonstration flight p ..

Emirates operates milestone demonstration flight powered with 100% Sustainable A ..

39 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Stresses his Gratitude to Member ..

Secretary-General Stresses his Gratitude to Member States for Supporting OIC Ref ..

41 minutes ago
 Peshawar suicide attack: 32 people dead, 147 othe ..

Peshawar suicide attack: 32 people dead, 147 others injured

1 hour ago
 UAE President&#039;s visit to Pakistan postponed

UAE President&#039;s visit to Pakistan postponed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.