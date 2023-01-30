Commissioner urges people to donate blood for blast victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Peshawar division, Riaz Khan Mehsud here Monday urged the people to donate blood for treatment of blast victims.

Talking to media persons here, he said O- blood was required for critically injured victims following its appeal by the Lady Reading Hospital's spokesman. He said at least 28 people including policemen were martyred and 150 injured in the explosion that ripped through inside the mosque of Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines in red zone.

Meanwhile, Ejaz Khan, Capital City Police Officer, Peshawar while talking to media said that it was too early to say anything that how many policemen were still trapped under the mosque's rubble.

He said focus was currently being made on the rescue operation.

The CCPO said usually 300 to 400 people including officials of headquarters of Peshawar Police, Counter Terrorism Department, Frontier Reserve Police, Elite Force and Telecommunication Departments were offering Zuhr prayer inthe mosque.