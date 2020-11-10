Commissioner urges people to follow corona SOPs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal, in wake of an increase in number of COVID-19 cases in Bahawalpur, has urged all the people visiting markets, public places, government or private offices must wear masks.

According to Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal, coronavirus SOPs will be implemented in true letter and spirit to protect the public from this fatal virus.

He said that marriage ceremonies should be held in open areas instead of indoors. The commissioner said that people who will not wear face masks will be fined Rs 100 and be provided three face masks. He urged people to wash hands for 20 seconds in order to keep themselves safe from the virus.