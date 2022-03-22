Commissioner urges people to save water in a message on Water Day

Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal in his message on the occasion of World Water Day said that Pakistan was facing issues like environmental pollution, climate change, warming, water pollution, and water scarcity

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal in his message on the occasion of World Water Day said that Pakistan was facing issues like environmental pollution, climate change, warming, water pollution, and water scarcity.

He said that pollution is not only affecting the economic and social life but also human health as well.

He said that it is our individual and national responsibility to protect the water from contamination so that the human race can be protected.

He said that fire, air, and water are important elements for human life but human beings waste millions of gallons of water every year due to ignorance and that is why human lives are endangered all over the world.

He said that every year on March 22, World Water Day is celebrated in Pakistan as well as all over the world.

The main objective is to raise public awareness about the importance and usefulness of water and rapidly depleting groundwater reserves. He said that due to climate change and pollution the availability of clean water in Pakistan is being affected and the annual availability of water has come down to alarming levels. Commissioner appealed to the people to support the government in saving water and realize their responsibility individually and collectively so that the lives of future generations could be saved.