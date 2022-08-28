Commissioner urges people to support flood affectees

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon Sunday appealed to the people of Karachi, athletes, sports organizers and sports organizations to take steps for help of flood affectees.

Addressing a closing ceremony of the "Jashan Azadi Tennis Tournament" he said that flood disasters have affected public life in the whole country.

On the occasion, he thanked the management of the Karachi Club for organizing an unprecedented tennis tournament.

Commissioner Karachi congratulated the best game, referees and technical officials for implementing the best rules.

He also thanked the print and electronic media for the good publicity of the Independence Day celebrations.

Karachi Club President Asim Ghani, Secretary Javed Karim, Tournament Secretary Ali Mansoor Zaidi, Coordinator Ghulam Muhammad Khan also addressed the event.