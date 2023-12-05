Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Commissioner urges political parties to adhere election code of conduct for transparent elect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai calls on local political leaders on Tuesday to follow the Election Commission and Provincial Home Department's code of conduct during the election campaign, emphasizing the need for free, fair, and transparent elections.

The call was made during a meeting with representatives from various political parties in Mardan and Swabi.

Additional Commissioner Naeem Akhtar outlined the SOPs for the election campaign, stressing the importance of obtaining permissions for rallies and avoiding personal attacks in political speeches.

The Election Commission's code of conduct, including guidelines for campaign materials, was also discussed, with a ban on hoardings, flexes, and wall chalking. Commissioner Yousafzai expressed gratitude for the political leaders' participation and urged cooperation for peaceful elections, emphasizing strict adherence to the election code of conduct.

During this event, Regional Election Commissioner Raham Zada provided an overview of the Election Commission's code of conduct.

He emphasized that the specified dimensions for posters, pamphlets, and banners set by the Election Commission should be strictly adhered to. Notably, hoardings, flexes, and wall chalking will be entirely prohibited throughout the election campaign.

The Election Commission plans to appoint monitoring officers and committees at the district, national, and provincial levels to ensure the effective implementation of the election code of conduct.

Various political party leaders raised inquiries about the code of conduct during the meeting, and relevant authorities provided immediate explanations.

The commissioner expressed gratitude to the political leaders from Mardan and Swabi for their participation, assuring full cooperation from the administrative machinery and police force to facilitate peaceful and transparent elections.

He urged political leaders to adhere strictly to the Election Commission's code of conduct and collaborate with the administration and police to ensure the elections proceed peacefully.

