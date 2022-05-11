UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Urges Precautionary Measures Against Dengue

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2022 | 06:45 PM

Commissioner urges precautionary measures against dengue

Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Usman Younis Wednesday urged people to adopt extra precautionary measures for prevention from dengue as cases were increasing globally

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Usman Younis Wednesday urged people to adopt extra precautionary measures for prevention from dengue as cases were increasing globally.

In a press statement issued here, he said that dengue cases were increasing in Philippines, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and other countries for the last few months.

The commissioner said that precaution was the only way to curb the disease, stressing that taking steps for prevention of dengue was a collective responsibility of society.

He encouraged citizens to stay alert and advised them to change the water in their coolers, pots, etc, adding that used tyre shops, flower pots, water containers and toilet bowls were the major breeding sites for dengue mosquitoes.

The Lahore commissioner urged people, especially youngsters, to actively participate in anti-dengue activities and play their role in eradicating the virus through awareness among masses on the social media platforms.

