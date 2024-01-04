Open Menu

Commissioner Urges Responsible Practices In Axle Load Management For Large Vehicles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Commissioner urges responsible practices in axle load management for large vehicles

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Commissioner of Hazara Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Thursday chairing a meeting directed the owners and drivers of large vehicles to avoid overloading.

The meeting, focused on axle load management, brought together various relevant officials and stakeholders to address concerns related to road safety and infrastructure sustainability.

The commissioner underscored the importance of adherence to specified axle load limits by owners and drivers associated with large vehicles. He emphasized that compliance not only contributed to the sustainability of highways and roads but also enhanced the overall performance and safety of vehicles on the roads.

In his statement, Zaher-ul-Islam announced the initiative of a systematic campaign targeting owners and drivers of large vehicles.

He said stern legal actions would be taken promptly against those found violating the load regulations.

Related Topics

Vehicles Road

Recent Stories

LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-mai ..

LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-maintainable

40 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Youni ..

Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis city, as ground battles int ..

12 hours ago
 Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

12 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on socia ..

Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on social media

14 hours ago
Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident ..

Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident in Kulgam

14 hours ago
 At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Sol ..

At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Soleimani’s mausoleum in Iran

14 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Ker ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kerman

14 hours ago
 PML-N leader calls for level playing field before ..

PML-N leader calls for level playing field before upcoming election

14 hours ago
 India in control after wickets tumble in 2nd Test

India in control after wickets tumble in 2nd Test

14 hours ago
 LUH ensures quality treatment despite increasing p ..

LUH ensures quality treatment despite increasing patients numbers: MS

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan