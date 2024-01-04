Commissioner urges responsible practices in axle load management for large vehicles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Commissioner of Hazara Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Thursday chairing a meeting directed the owners and drivers of large vehicles to avoid overloading.

The meeting, focused on axle load management, brought together various relevant officials and stakeholders to address concerns related to road safety and infrastructure sustainability.

The commissioner underscored the importance of adherence to specified axle load limits by owners and drivers associated with large vehicles. He emphasized that compliance not only contributed to the sustainability of highways and roads but also enhanced the overall performance and safety of vehicles on the roads.

In his statement, Zaher-ul-Islam announced the initiative of a systematic campaign targeting owners and drivers of large vehicles.

He said stern legal actions would be taken promptly against those found violating the load regulations.