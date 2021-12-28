UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Urges Stakeholders To Join Hands For Timely Completion Of Peshawar Uplift Program

Commissioner urges stakeholders to join hands for timely completion of Peshawar Uplift Program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Khan on Tuesday directed concerned officials to take all concerned departments into confidence before start of Peshawar Uplift Program (PUP).

The meeting besides concerned officers was attended by Registrar University of Peshawar Saifullah, Planning Officer Peshawar of PUP Saadia, Chief Engineer Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Attaur Rehman, Project Engineer Peshawar PUP Mohammad Adeel, and Director PDA Abdul Ghafoor.

The detailed consultations were held for different projects that would be initiated under PUP. These projects are; beautification of Iqra Square, construction of centre media and footpaths from Railway Station to Town and all entry and exit points of University Town, revamping of Palosai Road and its connectivity with Northern Bypass, construction of public toilets on 24 localities, replacement of wedding hall into parking lot at Shahi Bagh, construction of public park at Umer Gul Road, construction of jogging track, cycle track and exit gate in Hayatabad and revamping of ring road from Pishtakhara to Hayatabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Riaz Khan said that mutual coordination among all the stakeholders were needed for the timely completion of all these uplift projects. He said that weekly meeting would be held for monitoring and performance of all the work.

He also urged all concerned quarters to prioritize tasks related PUP adding that it would not only upgrade the outlook of provincial metropolis but also restore its old grandeur.

