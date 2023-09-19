Commissioner urges Swift Feasibility Report for Agriculture Projects in Mirpurkhas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqaili on Tuesday emphasized the urgency of preparing a feasibility report for agricultural projects in Mirpurkhas Division

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqaili on Tuesday emphasized the urgency of preparing a feasibility report for agricultural projects in Mirpurkhas Division.

According to the DC office, during a meeting held at the commissioner committee hall, officials from the Sindh government and the Mirpurkhas district administration convened to explore diverse agricultural initiatives.

These projects aim to harness the region's agricultural potential, providing a significant boost to local farmers while simultaneously generating employment opportunities and facilitating the expansion of agricultural product exports.

Several projects were discussed, including setting up a mango pulping unit to preserve mango varieties, cultivating cotton with saline water, processing camel milk for employment, promoting cluster bean and date palm production, activating the canola market, and operationalizing the chili plant in Kunri.

Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rasheed Masood, Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Abdul Halim Jagirani, Additional Commissioner Umerkot Sohail Ahmed Soomro, Director General Pakistan Research Council Zakir Hussain Dahri, Deputy Directors from Livestock and Forest Departments, and Deputy Director of Agriculture Research Wali Muhammad Baloch, among other concerned officers, attended the meeting.

Commissioner Faisal Ahmed Uqaili directed the Deputy Commissioners, Agriculture Department, and Forest Department officers from all districts to submit details of agricultural and forest lands within two days.

This information will facilitate the swift preparation of a comprehensive report, paving the way for the prompt commencement of agricultural projects across the division.