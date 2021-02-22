UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Urges Teachers, Scouts To Play Role In Plantation Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 08:00 PM

Commissioner urges teachers, scouts to play role in plantation drive

Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Monday urged upon the teachers, students and scouts to take part in tree plantation move to address climate change issue

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Monday urged upon the teachers, students and scouts to take part in tree plantation move to address climate change issue.

He expressed these views while addressing a function to commemorate International Scouts Day, at Government Naval Rai Hiranand High School Hyderabad.

This event was organised by Education Department's Director Primary & Secondary Education Syed Rasool Bux Shah who is also Commissioner Scouts as well.

The Divisional Director Information Hyderabad Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh, District Education Officer Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din and representatives of scouts and teachers' organizations were also present on the occasion.

The Commissioner further said this year the Federal as well as provincial Governments jointly have initiated to plant as much as possible trees and one million saplings will be planted across the division in collaboration with all stakeholders.

He said scouts can play their leading role in the tree planting campaign and plant more trees following the Corona SOPs.

Speaking further to the International Day of Scouts, Abbas Baloch said that he himself studied in a government school and had also remained a Scout and being a civil servant too, he always valued the scouts because just like other forces, Scouts can play a vital role in times of natural disasters and other difficult situations.

"Scouting creates a sense of discipline, love and brotherhood in children that makes them useful members of society" he said and assured the Education Department of all out support to escalate Scouts activities and also promised them to resolve any issues related to Scouts and their annual activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Primary and Secondary, Higher Secondary Schools Education Syed Rasool Bakhsh Shah said that World Scouting Day is being celebrated all over the world on February 22 and we also stand side by side with the world.

"Unless we bring our children forward in extracurricular activities, we cannot build a better society because for a better society we need young people who have sense of responsibility, tolerance and moral values," he said adding the education department has taken some steps in that regard while our teachers are striving to create a sense of responsibility in the architects of their future and provide them with a better education.

On this occasion, he greeted all the teachers for their services.

Earlier, Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch inaugurated the Green Corner at Government Naval Rai Hiranand High School and planted trees while Director School Education Syed Rasool Bakhsh Shah and Divisional Director Information Hyderabad Zulfiqar Shaikh also planted trees at the Green Corner of school.

Related Topics

World Education Young Hyderabad February Moral Event All Government Million Love

Recent Stories

Commissioner reviews polio immunization campaign

4 minutes ago

Respecting each others' rights inevitable for a st ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister briefed on progress of federal govt ..

5 minutes ago

SHO briefs the DIG over murder incident

5 minutes ago

Book "Shar Goshiyan" by renowned senior journalist ..

5 minutes ago

Iran says IAEA chief's visit led to 'significant a ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.