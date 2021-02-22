Commissioner urges teachers, scouts to play role in plantation drive

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Monday urged upon the teachers, students and scouts to take part in tree plantation move to address climate change issue.

He expressed these views while addressing a function to commemorate International Scouts Day, at Government Naval Rai Hiranand High School Hyderabad.

This event was organised by Education Department's Director Primary & Secondary Education Syed Rasool Bux Shah who is also Commissioner Scouts as well.

The Divisional Director Information Hyderabad Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh, District Education Officer Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din and representatives of scouts and teachers' organizations were also present on the occasion.

The Commissioner further said this year the Federal as well as provincial Governments jointly have initiated to plant as much as possible trees and one million saplings will be planted across the division in collaboration with all stakeholders.

He said scouts can play their leading role in the tree planting campaign and plant more trees following the Corona SOPs.

Speaking further to the International Day of Scouts, Abbas Baloch said that he himself studied in a government school and had also remained a Scout and being a civil servant too, he always valued the scouts because just like other forces, Scouts can play a vital role in times of natural disasters and other difficult situations.

"Scouting creates a sense of discipline, love and brotherhood in children that makes them useful members of society" he said and assured the Education Department of all out support to escalate Scouts activities and also promised them to resolve any issues related to Scouts and their annual activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Primary and Secondary, Higher Secondary Schools Education Syed Rasool Bakhsh Shah said that World Scouting Day is being celebrated all over the world on February 22 and we also stand side by side with the world.

"Unless we bring our children forward in extracurricular activities, we cannot build a better society because for a better society we need young people who have sense of responsibility, tolerance and moral values," he said adding the education department has taken some steps in that regard while our teachers are striving to create a sense of responsibility in the architects of their future and provide them with a better education.

On this occasion, he greeted all the teachers for their services.

Earlier, Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch inaugurated the Green Corner at Government Naval Rai Hiranand High School and planted trees while Director School Education Syed Rasool Bakhsh Shah and Divisional Director Information Hyderabad Zulfiqar Shaikh also planted trees at the Green Corner of school.