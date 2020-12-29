UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Urges To Adopt Best Strategies To Deal With Second Wave Of Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 01:20 PM

Commissioner urges to adopt best strategies to deal with second wave of coronavirus

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Tuesday has directed all the deputy commissioners Sukkur, Ghotki and Khairpur districts to adopt the best strategies to deal with the second wave of coronavirus in their respective districts.

He called for collaboration with the Health Department to ensure accurate and scientific statistics on the coronavirus cases, adding that lockdown should be tightened where the cases were rising with a great speed.

Encouraging the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs), the Commissioner said that the second wave of coronavirus was very dangerous so the implementation of SOPs in all public and religious places should be ensured.

He said Ulema had played an active role during the first wave and ensured the implementation of SOPs in mosques and religious places, therefore, to deal with the second wave, all the deputy commissioners should seek cooperation from the religious scholar.

Commissioner Mahesar also directed the DCs to make all food items, including flour and sugar available to the public at reasonable rates and said that the tough actions should be taken against the hoarders.

