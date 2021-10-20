Commissioner urges to monitoring wheat, sugar quota hoarders

Commissioner Multan Division Dr. Irshad Ahmed directed officers concerned to monitor wheat and sugar quota in order to discourage hoarders and profiteers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :

During a meeting on the Video link, the Commissioner directed the officers concerned to inscribe wheat quota, flour proportion, retailer name and maintain records properly.

The Commissioner said that strict action should be initiated against flour mill owners involved in selling low-weight flour bags and cheating the public.

He directed the concerned Deputy Commissioners to personally monitor the markets so as to curb the trend of profiteering and take action against those who do not disclose a clear price list.

Deputy Commissioners of Vehari, Lodhran, Multan, and Khanewal were present in the meeting.