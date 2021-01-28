Commissioner urges Ulema, Mashaikhs to encourage people to vaccinate children against typhoid

Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Mehmood has appealed the Ulema and Mashaikhs to encourage the people in their Friday sermons to get vaccinated their children against typhoid from aged nine months to fifteen years

In a statement, he said the typhoid prevention campaign would start from February 1 and children would be vaccinated in urban areas of Rawalpindi. He said the role of Ulemas and Mashaikhs was very important in making this campaign a success.

He said the Auqaf department has also issued special letters to the Ulema and Mashaikhs in this regard. He said every citizen should play his role to make this campaign a success.