UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Urges Ulema, Mashaikhs To Encourage People To Vaccinate Children Against Typhoid

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 10:28 PM

Commissioner urges Ulema, Mashaikhs to encourage people to vaccinate children against typhoid

Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Mehmood has appealed the Ulema and Mashaikhs to encourage the people in their Friday sermons to get vaccinated their children against typhoid from aged nine months to fifteen years

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Mehmood has appealed the Ulema and Mashaikhs to encourage the people in their Friday sermons to get vaccinated their children against typhoid from aged nine months to fifteen years.

In a statement, he said the typhoid prevention campaign would start from February 1 and children would be vaccinated in urban areas of Rawalpindi. He said the role of Ulemas and Mashaikhs was very important in making this campaign a success.

He said the Auqaf department has also issued special letters to the Ulema and Mashaikhs in this regard. He said every citizen should play his role to make this campaign a success.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi February From

Recent Stories

Matchweek 14 kicks off under slogan &#039;Together ..

18 seconds ago

Tuchel accepts he must deliver trophies at Chelsea ..

2 minutes ago

PEC for compliance of code of conduct in NA-221 by ..

2 minutes ago

NDMA chairman assigned additional responsibilities ..

2 minutes ago

Man held after bomb unit called to UK vaccine plan ..

2 minutes ago

Zakharova Says Over 50 Russians Arrested in Third ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.