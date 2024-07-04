Commissioner urges Ulema to play role in promoting interfaith harmony

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Thursday urged Ulema to play role in promoting interfaith harmony.

The meeting was presided over by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa.

Divisional members Peace Committee, Member National Assembly Malik Abrar, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nidarat, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Hassan Tariq participated in the meeting while Deputy Commissioner Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock and Murree attended through video link.

The members of the Divisional Peace Committee presented various suggestions to maintain law and order during Muharram.

The scholars are ambassadors of peace and the role of the scholars in maintaining peace and order has always been constructive, the Commissioner said.

He urged the scholars to come forward and play their important role for promotion of interfaith harmony.

“We have to create unity in our ranks to thwart nefarious designs of the evil elements,” he added.

Those spreading religious hatred on social media would be dealt with iron hands, the Commissioner warned.

Aamir Khattak directed that Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners to remain present in their offices during Muharram.

The duties of the officers and personnel of all the departments concerned would be assigned, he added.

The scholars, administration and police would work together to ensure law and order in Muharram.

He underlined the need for spreading the message of peace in Friday sermons.

Strict implementation of the code of conduct issued regarding Muharram would be ensured, he added.

Foolproof security arrangements would be made for Muharram, RPO said adding, effective monitoring of the processions through CCTV cameras would be ensured and no one would be allowed to create chaos.

The RPO also urged the scholars of all schools of thought to make collective efforts to maintain peace and order in the holy month of Muharram.