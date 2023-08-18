Commissioner urges ulema to promote harmony in society

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said "Islam teaches us the lesson of unity and peace, and it also protects minorities' rights".

Presiding over a meeting of divisional peace committee here on Friday, she urged members of the committee, ulema and mashaikh of all schools of thought to highlight the message of tolerance, brotherhood, tranquility and unity in their speeches, especially during the Juma (Friday) sermons to maintain law and order in society.

She said that anti-Islam and anti-Pakistan forces were defaming islam as well as the country through different tactics and damaging peace in the county, "but we would fail them in their nefarious designs by establishing unity among our ranks".

Appreciating efforts of divisional peace committee for establishing peace in society, the commissioner said that after heartbreaking incidents of desecration of Holy Quran in tehsil Jaranwala, some anti-social elements set fire to the worship places of Christians, which was highly condemnable.

She appealed to ulema to promote tranquility in society and guide people to follow the Sunnah of Holy Prophet (PBUH). She said that the Jaranwala incident was being investigated by a high-level committee, and the elements involved in the incident would be dealt with an iron hand.

Members of the committee condemned desecration of Holy Quran and later on the burning of worship places of Christians, and damaging the atmosphere of peace and harmony. They said that the life of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) is a beacon for all the faithful. They said that the message of peace is being spread from the pulpit and the Christians are being given a sense of security even by visiting the churches.

They appreciated the efforts of the divisional, district and police administrations to establish peace and stressed the need to call a meeting of the inter-religion committee at divisional level.

Later, special prayer was also offered.