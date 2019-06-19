Commissioner urges use of modern technology to check crimes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) : Commissioner Sukkur Rafique Ahmed Buriro Wednesday stressed the need for utilising modern technology for eradication of crimes.

Chairing a meeting to review law and order situation at his office, he said protection of life, property and honour of citizens was the prime responsibility of police and it must utilise all its energies for the redressal of people's grievances.

He also directed law enforcement agencies to take indiscriminate action against criminals irrespective of their influence.

The Commissioner said peace was essential for development, prosperity and promotion of economic activities because progress and uplift of society was closely linked with provision of justice.