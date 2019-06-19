UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Urges Use Of Modern Technology To Check Crimes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 01:27 PM

Commissioner urges use of modern technology to check crimes

Commissioner Sukkur Rafique Ahmed Buriro Wednesday stressed the need for utilising modern technology for eradication of crimes

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) : Commissioner Sukkur Rafique Ahmed Buriro Wednesday stressed the need for utilising modern technology for eradication of crimes.

Chairing a meeting to review law and order situation at his office, he said protection of life, property and honour of citizens was the prime responsibility of police and it must utilise all its energies for the redressal of people's grievances.

He also directed law enforcement agencies to take indiscriminate action against criminals irrespective of their influence.

The Commissioner said peace was essential for development, prosperity and promotion of economic activities because progress and uplift of society was closely linked with provision of justice.

Related Topics

Police Technology Law And Order Sukkur Progress Criminals All

Recent Stories

Iranian Oil Minister Agrees to Join OPEC-Non-OPEC ..

13 seconds ago

Services trade deficit contracts over 36.2%

2 minutes ago

Maximum tree plantation to be ensured in Sukkur: M ..

2 minutes ago

DC Sukkur urges effective polio awareness drives

2 minutes ago

Gilgit Baltistan Govt reshuffles five senior offi ..

2 minutes ago

Two clinics of quacks sealed in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.