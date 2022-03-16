UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Urges Youth To Participate In Sports Activities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Commissioner urges youth to participate in sports activities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has urged the youth to participate in sports activities so that they could not only maintain their health but also earn a good name for their region at national and international levels.

The Commissioner emphasized this while addressing the concluding ceremony of the 4th Inter-Regional Boys and Girls Athletics Championship under Sindh College Games 2021-2022 concluded here at Public school Latifabad on Wednesday.

The Commissioner said sports can play a vital role in bringing a healthy atmosphere and spirit of meeting the challenges of life therefore the youth should take part in the sports disciplines and make them strong to should the future responsibilities.

Due to the prevalence of COVID-19 during the last two years, he said that sports activities were halted, however after controlling the pandemic, the youth have opportunities to participate in different games and gain placement in international and national rankings.

The district and divisional administrations fully committed to provide maximum facilities to youth in this regard, he said.

Medals were also awarded to winners of the championship at the end of the ceremony.

Related Topics

Sindh Sports Hyderabad

Recent Stories

Khairpur resident big fan of film star Aamir Khan

Khairpur resident big fan of film star Aamir Khan

30 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

30 minutes ago
 Chinese delegation shows keen interest on mega pro ..

Chinese delegation shows keen interest on mega projects of Rawalpindi

30 minutes ago
 Man Utd must hit reset button after miserable seas ..

Man Utd must hit reset button after miserable season

30 minutes ago
 Efforts being made to improve distt east with maxi ..

Efforts being made to improve distt east with maximum development works: Admin

30 minutes ago
 SACM inaugurates Overseas Investment Desk in KP-EZ ..

SACM inaugurates Overseas Investment Desk in KP-EZDMC

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>