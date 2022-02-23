UrduPoint.com

Commissioner, VC IUB Inaugurate Tree Plantation Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 07:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt. (Retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal and Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Engr.

Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob inaugurated tree plantation campaign at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus here today. On this occasion, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said that a full-fledged tree plantation campaign was carried out in Bahawalpur last year.

This year, a target has been set to plant 3.2 million saplings during the divisional tree planting campaign 2022 which will be increased to 4 million. In educational institutions, every student should plant a tree of his own name and take care of it himself.

Vice Chancellor IUB Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that the varsity is fully advancing the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Under the Green Campus project, university students are planting and caring for plants named after themselves.

The IUB will play its full and active role during the tree plantation campaign of the year 2022. On this occasion Additional Commissioner Bahawalpur Mahr Khalid Mehmood, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahid Imran Marth, Dean Faculty of Law Prof.

Dr. Aftab Hussain Gillani, Dean Faculty of Islamic Learning Prof. Dr. Sheikh Shafiq ur Rehman, Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Bandisha, Dean Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Prof.

Dr. Khalid Mansoor, Controller Examinations Prof. Dr. Sajjad Ahmed Paracha, Director Press Media and Publications Shahzad Ahmed Khalid, Director Student Affairs Rizwan Majeed, Director Academics Dr. Makshof Ahmed, Director Alumni Dr. Azhar Hussain, Director Health Services Bahawalpur Dr. Fayyaz Ahmed and other officers were present.

