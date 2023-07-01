Commissioner visit CPWB, Old-age Home and Allied Hospital during Eid days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has visited Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB), Old-age Home and Allied Hospital and checked their necessary arrangements made on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha 2023.

She went to CPWB and interacted with the children houses there. She also cut a cake and shared Eid greetings.

Expressing her views, she said that welfare of the neglected people was joint responsibility of the society. "We must remember oppressed and depressed segments of the society on Eid" she said.

She directed the CPWB administration to take special care to the children housed in the bureau and provide them all necessary facilities including quality education.

District Officer Child Protection Rubina Iqbal Cheema and other officers of bureau were present on the occasion.

Divisional Commissioner also visited Old-age Home and shared joyous moments of Eid-ul-Azha. She distributed Eid gifts among aged people and directed the administration of old-age home to ensure provision of all necessary facilities to the senior citizens housed in the old-age home.

She also visited Allied Hospital and General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad and inquired about the health of admitted patients. She also checked arrangements made for dealing any emergency during Eid days. She also checked cleanliness condition in the hospitals and directed the administration to improve it further.

Meanwhile, the commissioner visited various areas of the city to review cleanliness operation of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC). She went to Millat Road, Gulberg, Jhang Road, Batala Colony, Susan Road, Madina Town, Jaranwala Road, Samanabad, Dijkot Road and other localities and reviewed performance of FWMC staff regarding disposal of waste of sacrificed animals.

She interacted with the citizens and said that provision of prompt relief to the general public was the top priority. She said that cleanliness of the city was being ensured to avoid any bad smell due to sacrificing of animals.

She said that caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Mohsin Naqvi had issued strict instructions for implementation on Eid cleanliness operation in letter and spirit.

The commissioner also went to FWMC Control Room to check its performance. She checked entry of complaints and their disposal time. She also made calls to the complainants and inquired them about redressal of their complaints.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Azeem Shaukat Awan briefed the commissioner about working of helpline 1139 and said that 16 lines were available for the complainants to avoid the issue of engagement of lines.

He informed that 40 awareness camps were working in the different parts of the city to facilitate the people.

The commissioner also visited different low-lying areas in the city and checked presence of WASA staff. She directed WASA teams to take necessary steps for redressal sewerage related issued on urgent basis.

She also distributed biodegradable bags among the citizens for packing entrails and other waste material of sacrificed animals and later handed them over to the waste workers.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar and other officers of district administration were also present during this visit.