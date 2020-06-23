UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Visit Under Construction Bannu Medical College

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:35 PM

Commissioner visit under construction Bannu Medical College

Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai along with Deputy Commissioner Bannu Capt (retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi Tuesday visited the under construction Bannu Medical College and inspected work quality and construction

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai along with Deputy Commissioner Bannu Capt (retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi Tuesday visited the under construction Bannu Medical College and inspected work quality and construction.

Commissioner Bannu Shoukat Ali Yousafzai expressed his anguish over the slow pace of work and said, delay in work could affect students, therefore, no delay would be tolerated.

He said that construction of academic and administration block should be completed as soon as possible so that students could be shifted into it.

The contractor and officials of the works department were also present on the occasion and Commissioner instructed them to expedite work on the construction.

The Commissioner was informed that the reason for the delay was non-timely disbursement of funds but there was no problem of funds and there would be no further delay in the construction of Bannu Medical College.

Commissioner Bannu Division said that development works should be completed within the stipulated time as per their standards otherwise strict action would be taken against the concerned authorities.

Later, Commissioner Bannu accompanied by Deputy Commissioner also visited Marian Bannu Road and inspected the construction work there. He said that due to slowness and delay in work, the common man was going through a lot of hardships. He directed the contractor to complete this road on priority basis and provide relief to the people. He strongly warned the concerned contractor to complete this road day and night as per the standards and no negligence or use of substandard material should be tolerated in this regard.

Related Topics

Bannu Road Man Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Iran's confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 209,970 with 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Six Afghan Police Officers Killed in Taliban Attac ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Supports India's Candidacy for UN Security ..

2 minutes ago

Iraqi Forces Detain 7 IS Terrorists in Country's N ..

2 minutes ago

Buner Police arrest alleged drug dealers

3 minutes ago

Inadequate case preparation by AAG annoys Supreme ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.