Commissioner visit under construction Bannu Medical College

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai along with Deputy Commissioner Bannu Capt (retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi Tuesday visited the under construction Bannu Medical College and inspected work quality and construction.

Commissioner Bannu Shoukat Ali Yousafzai expressed his anguish over the slow pace of work and said, delay in work could affect students, therefore, no delay would be tolerated.

He said that construction of academic and administration block should be completed as soon as possible so that students could be shifted into it.

The contractor and officials of the works department were also present on the occasion and Commissioner instructed them to expedite work on the construction.

The Commissioner was informed that the reason for the delay was non-timely disbursement of funds but there was no problem of funds and there would be no further delay in the construction of Bannu Medical College.

Commissioner Bannu Division said that development works should be completed within the stipulated time as per their standards otherwise strict action would be taken against the concerned authorities.

Later, Commissioner Bannu accompanied by Deputy Commissioner also visited Marian Bannu Road and inspected the construction work there. He said that due to slowness and delay in work, the common man was going through a lot of hardships. He directed the contractor to complete this road on priority basis and provide relief to the people. He strongly warned the concerned contractor to complete this road day and night as per the standards and no negligence or use of substandard material should be tolerated in this regard.