UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Adiala Jail, SOS Village To Share Joy Of Eid-ul-Fitr

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Commissioner visits Adiala Jail, SOS village to share joy of Eid-ul-Fitr

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta visited Adiala Jail along with Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

DIG Rana Abdul Rauf, Jail Superintendent Asad Javed Warich welcomed on arrival at the jail.The smart contingent of police presented saluted to them. Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatta distributed sweets and gifts among the prisoners.

The Commissioner said that the purpose of the visit is to share the joy of Eid-ul-Fitr with the inmates, women and children in the jail.

on the instructions of DIG Rana Abdul Rauf special arrangements were made for prisoners and their families who visited jail during Eid.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta and Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema also visited SOS Village at Swan Camp.

They spent Eid-ul-Fitr with the orphan children in SOS Village and distributed Eid gifts to the children.

Commissioner said on the occasion that it was very nice to spend time with orphans.

He urged philanthropists should provide financial support to orphans.

There are 125 orphans in SOS Village, he directed that special food should be arranged for the children on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, all available resources will be utilized to get them educate and make them a useful citizen, he added.

Related Topics

Police Jail Visit Nice Rawalpindi Somali Shilling Women All Share

Recent Stories

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival ..

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival cup begins tomorrow at Toulou ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Chad which included an invit ..

4 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wi ..

RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

5 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.