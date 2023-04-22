Commissioner visits Adiala Jail, SOS village to share joy of Eid-ul-Fitr

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta visited Adiala Jail along with Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

DIG Rana Abdul Rauf, Jail Superintendent Asad Javed Warich welcomed on arrival at the jail.The smart contingent of police presented saluted to them. Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatta distributed sweets and gifts among the prisoners.

The Commissioner said that the purpose of the visit is to share the joy of Eid-ul-Fitr with the inmates, women and children in the jail.

on the instructions of DIG Rana Abdul Rauf special arrangements were made for prisoners and their families who visited jail during Eid.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta and Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema also visited SOS Village at Swan Camp.

They spent Eid-ul-Fitr with the orphan children in SOS Village and distributed Eid gifts to the children.

Commissioner said on the occasion that it was very nice to spend time with orphans.

He urged philanthropists should provide financial support to orphans.

There are 125 orphans in SOS Village, he directed that special food should be arranged for the children on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, all available resources will be utilized to get them educate and make them a useful citizen, he added.