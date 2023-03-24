UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Commissioner visits Adiala Jail to review facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Friday visited Adiala Jail and reviewed the facilities.

Superintendent Jail, Asad Warraich was present on this occasion.

A guard of honour was also presented by a contingent of police.

The Commissioner visited different barracks of the Jail including juvenile and women. He inquired from the juvenile prisoners about educational activities.

The Commissioner also inquired about the treatment of the jail administration with women prisoners, food and health facilities.

Liaquat Ali Chatta also visited Adiala Jail hospital and inspected the available health facilities. He visited various wards of the hospital including the emergency ward, OPD, dental unit, medicine store and laboratory.

The Commissioner inquired from the prisoners about the health facilities in the hospital.

He expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements.

Liaquat Ali Chatta also visited PCO and kitchen in the jail.

The Commissioner said that psychologists could play an important role in the prevention of crimes.

The Commissioner said that the prisoners should be provided conducive environment and guidance so that they could be made responsible citizens of society.

The vocational training in jail would help provide employment opportunities to the prisoners in practical life, he said adding, good behaviour plays an important role in the training of the prisoners.

Jail Superintendent briefed the Commissioner about the facilities available in Adiala Jail.

It was informed in the briefing that various educational courses were started for the prisoners in Adiala Jail. Vocational training courses were also conducted for the inmates. Different programs are also organized for the inmates to celebrate national and religious festivals. The inmates could also participate in sports activities. There is a hospital inside the jail to provide health facilities to the inmates.

In the briefing, it was further informed that there are three ambulances in the jail. Apart from this, legal assistance is also provided to the prisoners. There is also a complaint cell to resolve the problems of the prisoners.

Eight new barracks are under construction, out of which four would be completed by June. The pace of work is slow due to lack of funds. There are problems in the prison due to overcrowding. The jail administration is also facing gas, water and sewerage problems.

The Commissioner said that earnest efforts would be made to resolve the problems being faced by the jail administration.

