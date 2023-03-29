Commissioner visits Adiala Road flour points to review arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Wednesday visited Adiala Road free flour distribution point and reviewed the arrangements made by the administration to facilitate the citizens.

The Commissioner monitored the national identity card scanning and record entry process at different counters set up at the free flour distribution point.

The Commissioner inquired from the citizens about the behavior of the officials and supply of the flour.

He expressed satisfaction on the arrangements made by the administration and issued instructions to the officials concerned to provide guidance to all the citizens who visit the points to get free flour.

The commissioner also issued instructions to the authorities concerned to increase seating arrangements for the citizens, ensure transparent and dignified supply of the flour to the people.

Punjab government was striving to provide relief to the people particularly during Ramazan, he added.

Free flour was being provided to all the people registered under Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), he said and informed that monitoring of the free flour delivery process was also be ensured.

Free shuttle service from free flour points to the office of BISP was also being provided for the registration of all unregistered people so that they could not face any inconvenience during Ramazan, he added.

The flour was being distributed among 482,000 deserving citizens across the district, he said adding, 11 mega free flour distribution centers were set up to facilitate them.

Three bags of free flour would be given to every deserving family and the process would continue till 25th Ramazan, he added.