Commissioner Visits Afghans Repatriation Centre

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2023 | 04:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti accompanied by Deputy Commissioner

Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali visited the Repatriation centre set up at Agriculture College

Risala No 5 Sargodha to repatriate illegal Afghans and reviewed the facilities being provided

here on Wednesday.

The Commissioner was informed that apart from setting up counters of health department

and Rescue-1122, there were also teams of NADRA and FIA at the center to complete the

process of repatriating Afghans.

Talking to the media, Commissioner Mohammad Ajmal Bhatti said that 1039 illegal Afghans

had been confirmed in Sargodha Division, out of whom 177 had gone back while 862 were

still here.

He said that 443 illegal Afghans had been confirmed in Sargodha district, 167 in Khushab,

376 in Mianwali and 53 in Bhakkar, while 160 Afghans in Khushab and 10 from Mianwali

had been sent back to their country.

The Commissioner said that one such facilitation centre was established in each of all the

four districts.

"A centre has been set up in the hostel of Govt Associate College for female students in

Khushab, in sports stadium Mianwali and Civil Hospital in Bhakkar.", he added.

Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said the district administration in collaboration with the police

would bring the Afghans who had not yet returned to their homeland with dignity and

respect to the centres from where they would be sent to the border after completing

the due paperwork.

He said, "food and travel facilities will be provided by the district administration concerned

to the Afghans besides all other facilities ".

