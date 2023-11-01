Commissioner Visits Afghans Repatriation Centre
Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2023 | 04:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti accompanied by Deputy Commissioner
Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali visited the Repatriation centre set up at Agriculture College
Risala No 5 Sargodha to repatriate illegal Afghans and reviewed the facilities being provided
here on Wednesday.
The Commissioner was informed that apart from setting up counters of health department
and Rescue-1122, there were also teams of NADRA and FIA at the center to complete the
process of repatriating Afghans.
Talking to the media, Commissioner Mohammad Ajmal Bhatti said that 1039 illegal Afghans
had been confirmed in Sargodha Division, out of whom 177 had gone back while 862 were
still here.
He said that 443 illegal Afghans had been confirmed in Sargodha district, 167 in Khushab,
376 in Mianwali and 53 in Bhakkar, while 160 Afghans in Khushab and 10 from Mianwali
had been sent back to their country.
The Commissioner said that one such facilitation centre was established in each of all the
four districts.
"A centre has been set up in the hostel of Govt Associate College for female students in
Khushab, in sports stadium Mianwali and Civil Hospital in Bhakkar.", he added.
Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said the district administration in collaboration with the police
would bring the Afghans who had not yet returned to their homeland with dignity and
respect to the centres from where they would be sent to the border after completing
the due paperwork.
He said, "food and travel facilities will be provided by the district administration concerned
to the Afghans besides all other facilities ".