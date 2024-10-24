Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Aghosh Center Gulabad

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 08:05 PM

Under the public agenda of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Commissioner Malakand Division Amjad Ali Khan along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Bashir Khan and Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Muhammad Sohail Khan visited Aghosh Center Gulabad Tehsil Adenzai

Assistant Secretary General Al Khidmat Foundation Pakistan, Fazl Mahmood and Administrator Aghosh Center Gulabad, Saeedullah welcomed the distinguished guests and gave a detailed briefing regarding Aghosh Center.

Commissioner Malakand Division Amjad Ali Khan inaugurated the Aghosh Sports Gala 2024 which included cricket, badminton, table tennis tournaments as well as recitation from the Holy Quran, Naat Khwani, Milli Nagma, speech art and craft, drawing and long jump competitions. Students of 40 government and private schools are participating in the competitions.

Commissioner Malakand Division paid tribute to the organizers of Aghosh-al-Khidmat Center for organizing the Sports Gala.

He said that along with curricular activities, extra-curricular activities are also very important for a healthy body and urged the students to focus on studies as they are the future of the nation.

On this occasion, the Commissioner of Malakand Division announced the sponsorship of an orphaned child in the o-al-Khidmat Center.

Later, Commissioner Malakand Division Amjad Ali Khan inspected the various units, library, hostels, kitchen, conference room of Aghosh-al-Khidmat Center Chakdara.

The Commissioner appreciated the efforts of the management of Aghosh Center for providing the best support and training to the orphans and assured all kinds of support from the management.

Fazal Mehmood and the administrator of Aghosh Center thanked the Commissioner Malakand and the officers of the district administration for visiting Aghosh Center. Fazal Mahmood presented commemorative shields to Commissioner Malakand Division and Additional Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner Adenzai.

APP/aiq/vak

