Commissioner visits Allied Hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the Allied Hospital and reviewed the medical facilities and administrative matters.

He urged the hospital administration to ensure implementation of anti-corona SOPs at all costs, and said that the staff at entry point should sensitize the people about wearing face masks besides checking their temperature with thermal gun.

They also checked the record of referral of patients and directed the on-duty doctors and staff to satisfy patients about their treatment.

They said the government was providing services to the people but standard of treatment should be maintained.

Additional MS Dr Akram Cheema briefed about the overall performanceof the hospital.