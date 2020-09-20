UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Visits Allied Hospital

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 05:40 PM

Commissioner visits Allied Hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the Allied Hospital and reviewed the medical facilities and administrative matters.

He urged the hospital administration to ensure implementation of anti-corona SOPs at all costs, and said that the staff at entry point should sensitize the people about wearing face masks besides checking their temperature with thermal gun.

They also checked the record of referral of patients and directed the on-duty doctors and staff to satisfy patients about their treatment.

They said the government was providing services to the people but standard of treatment should be maintained.

Additional MS Dr Akram Cheema briefed about the overall performanceof the hospital.

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali All Government

Recent Stories

DHA specialist shares tips on preventing depressio ..

14 minutes ago

Flydubai announces resumption of flights to Malé, ..

29 minutes ago

UAE reiterates commitment to multilateralism, outl ..

44 minutes ago

Russia reports 6,148 new COVID-19 cases

44 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 93,475

2 hours ago

ADNOC partners with Mubadala, ENEC to drive In-Cou ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.