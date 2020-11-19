Commissioner visits Allied Hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan visited Allied Hospital here on Thursday.

He reviewed medical facilities being provided to patients at the OPD and indoors.

He also inquired from attendants of the patients about facilities available to them in the hospital.

He urged the hospital administration to ensure implementation of anti-corona SOPs strictly.

Medical Superintendent Dr. khurram Altaf was accompanied.