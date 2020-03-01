Commissioner visits Allied hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Ishrat Ali visited Corona isolation ward at Allied hospital and reviewed the medical facilities available there.

Medical Superintendent Dr Khurram Altaf briefed the commissioner about arrangements made in the ward.

On the occasion the commissioner said that divisional administration was taking all necessary measures on war footing for the provision of medical facilities to possible patients of Corona virus at the hospitals.

He said that all tours operators had been made bound for provision of complete record of those returning from Chine and Iran to health department besides complete screening of such citizens.

He advised the citizen to adopt precautionary measures in case of corona virus instead of spreading rumors.

The commissioner said that stern legal action would be taken against the mafia found in increasingface masks' price.