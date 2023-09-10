Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Allied Hospital-II

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2023 | 11:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed visited Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) here on Sunday and directed its management to improve the treatment facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the caretaker government was committed to providing the best treatment facilities to masses and in this connection no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated at any cost.

She also visited Police Khidmat Center established in the Emergency Ward in addition to reviewing arrangements for medical emergency, surgical emergency.

She also visited Nursing Counter, Dengue Ward and Isolation Ward and interacted with the patients and their attendants for inquiry about provision of treatment facilities.

The commissioner also checked record of medicines in the hospital and directed for disposal of medical waste in a safe mode.

