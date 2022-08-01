UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Anti-dengue Ward Of DHQ Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Commissioner visits anti-dengue ward of DHQ hospital

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed on Monday visited the anti-dengue ward here at DHQ Teaching Hospital and reviewed the arrangements made by the hospital administration.

He reviewed medicines and tests and issued necessary orders in this regard.

On the occasion, focal person for anti-dengue cell Dr Tariq Hassan said that this year, three cases of dengue had so far been reported in Sargodha division and all the patients recovered and returned to their homes.

He said that isolation wards for dengue had been set up in all THQs and other public and private hospitals in the district while medicines for dengue fever were also available in abundance.

Indoor and outdoor anti-dengue teams were also fully active, he added.

Medical Superintendent DHQ Teaching hospital Dr Ghulam Shabbir were also present.

Related Topics

Dengue Sargodha All

Recent Stories

e-Pay Punjab Hits another Landmark: PKR 100 Billio ..

E-Pay Punjab Hits another Landmark: PKR 100 Billion+ Collected; PPSE Levy Added

56 minutes ago
 ECP may announce verdict in foreign funding case t ..

ECP may announce verdict in foreign funding case this week

1 hour ago
 Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Mad ..

Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

3 hours ago
 Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

3 hours ago
 Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, se ..

Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, security and nation building

4 hours ago
 Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to ..

Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to Offer Splendid Customer Servic ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.