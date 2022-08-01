Commissioner visits anti-dengue ward of DHQ hospital

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed on Monday visited the anti-dengue ward here at DHQ Teaching Hospital and reviewed the arrangements made by the hospital administration.

He reviewed medicines and tests and issued necessary orders in this regard.

On the occasion, focal person for anti-dengue cell Dr Tariq Hassan said that this year, three cases of dengue had so far been reported in Sargodha division and all the patients recovered and returned to their homes.

He said that isolation wards for dengue had been set up in all THQs and other public and private hospitals in the district while medicines for dengue fever were also available in abundance.

Indoor and outdoor anti-dengue teams were also fully active, he added.

Medical Superintendent DHQ Teaching hospital Dr Ghulam Shabbir were also present.