Commissioner visits Asghar Mall area to review road construction work

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Thursday visited Asghar Mall area and reviewed the reconstruction work of Asghar Mall Road.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, the commissioner directed the authorities concerned to ensure that the sewage lines of the residential area on the sides of the road are cleaned properly so that the water of the streets could not come on the road.

The road carpeting should be done after 100 percent completion of roadside sewerage lines, he instructed.

Substandard work would not be tolerated under any circumstances, Liaquat Ali Chatta warned.

Asghar Mall Road is located in a densely populated area of the city and the citizens are facing problems due to construction work, he added.

The road construction work should be completed as soon as possible so that the citizens could be facilitated, he said.