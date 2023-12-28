Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Asghar Mall Area To Review Road Construction Work

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Commissioner visits Asghar Mall area to review road construction work

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Thursday visited Asghar Mall area and reviewed the reconstruction work of Asghar Mall Road.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, the commissioner directed the authorities concerned to ensure that the sewage lines of the residential area on the sides of the road are cleaned properly so that the water of the streets could not come on the road.

The road carpeting should be done after 100 percent completion of roadside sewerage lines, he instructed.

Substandard work would not be tolerated under any circumstances, Liaquat Ali Chatta warned.

Asghar Mall Road is located in a densely populated area of the city and the citizens are facing problems due to construction work, he added.

The road construction work should be completed as soon as possible so that the citizens could be facilitated, he said.

Related Topics

Water Road Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

4 hours ago
 'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says ..

'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says Erdogan

14 hours ago
 Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

14 hours ago
 The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Pract ..

The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Practice and Procedure Act

14 hours ago
 Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense s ..

Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense scrutiny in Islamabad

14 hours ago
Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponeme ..

Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponements

14 hours ago
 CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

14 hours ago
 Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ..

Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ballot

14 hours ago
 Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a mont ..

Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a month

14 hours ago
 16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

14 hours ago
 Protection of life & people property first respons ..

Protection of life & people property first responsibility of govt: Balochistan C ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan