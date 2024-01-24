Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Asghar Mall Area To Review Road Construction Work

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Commissioner visits Asghar Mall area to review road construction work

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta on Wednesday visited Asghar Mall area and reviewed the ongoing road construction work.

The Commissioner directed the authorities that the development work should be completed as soon as possible.

He said, there would be no compromise on the quality of the construction work.

The soil testing would be conducted after the road work is completed, he added.

Asghar Mall Road should be developed as a model, Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta instructed.

The construction work should swiftly be completed to provide relief to the citizens, he added.

