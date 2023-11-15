Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Asghar Mall Road To Review Construction Work

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Commissioner visits Asghar Mall road to review construction work

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here Wednesday visited Asghar Mall Road and reviewed construction work of the road being constructed from Murree Road to Chungi No 4.

The Commissioner on the occasion said that after completion of the construction work, smooth flow of traffic could be ensured in this area.

Liaquat Ali Chatta said, the road construction work should be completed within shortest possible time frame after the sewerage lines on the side of the road are completed.

"If the sewer lines are not properly constructed, the road would be destroyed after a few months," he added.

Substandard work would not be tolerated under any circumstances, he warned.

He directed the relevant authorities to complete the road project as soon as possible to facilitate the citizens.

The RDA plot on Asghar Mall Road should be vacated immediately, he ordered.

Liaquat Ali Chatta directed the relevant officials that no one should be allowed to encroach the open space outside the houses in residential areas of Asghar Mall.

Related Topics

Murree Road Traffic Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

IHC disposes of long pending contempt petition aga ..

IHC disposes of long pending contempt petition against Nawaz Sharif

32 minutes ago
 UK announces to double investment in Pakistan to e ..

UK announces to double investment in Pakistan to enhance climate resilience

39 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, Histor ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

5 hours ago
 BTTN holds essay competition

BTTN holds essay competition

14 hours ago
Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Ser ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordinat ..

14 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopt ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopting healthy life style for def ..

14 hours ago
 Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfa ..

Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfall prompts new health scare: W ..

14 hours ago
 PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for you ..

PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for youth: Gilani

14 hours ago
 Shazia appreciates NUST role in promotion of IP ri ..

Shazia appreciates NUST role in promotion of IP rights

14 hours ago
 British envoy announces doubling of investment in ..

British envoy announces doubling of investment in Pakistan to tackle climate cha ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan