Commissioner visits Asghar Mall road to review construction work

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here Wednesday visited Asghar Mall Road and reviewed construction work of the road being constructed from Murree Road to Chungi No 4.

The Commissioner on the occasion said that after completion of the construction work, smooth flow of traffic could be ensured in this area.

Liaquat Ali Chatta said, the road construction work should be completed within shortest possible time frame after the sewerage lines on the side of the road are completed.

"If the sewer lines are not properly constructed, the road would be destroyed after a few months," he added.

Substandard work would not be tolerated under any circumstances, he warned.

He directed the relevant authorities to complete the road project as soon as possible to facilitate the citizens.

The RDA plot on Asghar Mall Road should be vacated immediately, he ordered.

Liaquat Ali Chatta directed the relevant officials that no one should be allowed to encroach the open space outside the houses in residential areas of Asghar Mall.