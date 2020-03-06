UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Visits Attock

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 10:50 AM

Commissioner Visits Attock

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Crack down against illegal housing societies be launched on priority and no lenient view should be taken in this context.

The owners of illegal housing societies through their fraudulent acts deprive people of their hard earned money thus deserve no liniency . Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Mehmood said this while chairing a meeting during his visit to Attock. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar and other officers. Commissioner Muhammad Mehmood said that welfare of the people is top priority of the govt and all available resources must be utilized to facilitate people.

He emphasized upon the officers to serve the people to give them relief.

He also directed the officers to ensure timely completion of all the development schemes ensuring good quality of the work specially completion of small dams schemes .On the occasion the commissioner was briefed about the progress on development schemes and was informed that Rs 4764 were being spent on 21 schemes of roads ,Rs 922.280 million on completion of 19 schemes of building department , Rs 1691.509 on completion of 23 schemes of public health engineering , Rs 2186.594 on completion of four schemes of small dams and Rs 130 million were being spent on 70 schemes of muncipal services .

Earlier the commissioner visited THQ Hospital Hazro where he was briefed about the faciliites being provided to the out door and indoor patients.

