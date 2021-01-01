Commissioner visits 'Awami Khidmant Revenue Kutchery'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood visited the 'Awami Khidmat Revenue Kutchery [open court]' at Tehsil Headquarters here on Friday.

She said that the court was a people-friendly initiative of the Punjab chief minister, which solves problems of the citizens at their door-steps.

The commissioner said that a large number of people expressed their full confidence in the service courts.

She said that in the open court, the revenue staff solves issues of masses regarding issuance of Fard, accuracy record, issuance of transfers, income certificate, inspection record registry, issuance of domicile and other issues related to revenue.

The commissioner listened to issues of complainants at the Awami Khidmant court and also issued orders for their solution.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Shah Rukh Khan Niazi and Assistant Commissioner Umar Draz Gondal were also present.