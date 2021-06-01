Commissioner visits Awami Khidmant Revenue Kutchery

Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood visited the 'Awami Khidmat Revenue Kutchery (open court) at district Headquarter office here on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood visited the 'Awami Khidmat Revenue Kutchery (open court) at district Headquarter office here on Tuesday.

Talking on the occasion, she said the court was a people-friendly initiative of Punjab Chief Minister, which resolved the problems of citizens at their door-steps.

She said that a large number of people expressed their full confidence in the service courts.

Dr Farah Masood said that in the open court, the revenue staff resolves the problems of masses regarding issuance of fard, accuracy record, issuance of transfers, income certificate, inspection record registry, issuance of domicile and other issues related to revenue.

The commissioner listened complaints of the people at the Awami Khidmant court and issued on the spot orders for redressal.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Shah Rukh Khan Niazi and Assistant Commissioner Umar Draz Gondalwere also present.