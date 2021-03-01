Commissioner visits 'Awami Khidmat Kutchery' held at Tehsil Office Raja Bazar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt rtd Muhammad Mehmood on Monday visited 'Awami Khidmat Kutchery', held at Tehsil Office Raja Bazar.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt rtd Anwar ul Haq and Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue who were accompany the commissioner during the visit received applications/complaints of the citizens.

The Commissioner and the DC reviewed the procedure being carried out to address the complaints and issued directives to provide relief to the complainants.

The Commissioner on the occasion informed that DC to the government land-record keeper (Patwari) level, revenue staff remained present at 'Awami Khidmat Kutchery, under one roof on every first working day of each month.

Mehmood said that 'Awami Khidmat kutcheries' were being held to provide direct relief to the citizens and Rawalpindi Division's pending revenue cases has reduced considerably.

Block 'Khewat' numbers has also reduced up to 96 percent during one year, the commissioner added.