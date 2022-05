Commissioner visits Bahawalpur-Hasilpur road, directs to remove encroachments

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal paid a surprise visit to Bahawalpur-Hasilpur Double Road today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal paid a surprise visit to Bahawalpur-Hasilpur Double Road today.

He directed concerned officers to remove encroachments along the road. He said that highways must be made safe and secure for traveling.

He said that practical steps must be taken to improve green belts on road sides and do more plantations near roads.

Additional Commissioner Consolidation Tariq Bukhari, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Naeem Sadiq Cheema, and Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamewali Rana Shoaib were present at the occasion.