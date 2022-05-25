UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Commissioner visits Bahawalpur Zoo, gets briefed about animals, birds

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar visited Bahawalpur Zoo where he got a detailed briefing about the breeding and care of animals and birds, and recreational facilities available for visitors.

He inspected the animal and bird housing blocks, curator zoo office, museum, shed, cafeteria, dispensary, lecture hall, and all other areas of Bahawalpur Zoo and observed the facilities.

He reviewed the hygienic arrangements at the zoo and expressed satisfaction over the excellent arrangements.

He also inspected the water coolers and other facilities available at the Bahawalpur Zoo.

He was also given a detailed briefing about the staff and vacancies at the Bahawalpur Zoo.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar was informed about the number of animals and birds in Bahawalpur Zoo and their species and the number of tourists visiting Bahawalpur Zoo annually.

The expenses and revenue of Bahawalpur Zoo were also briefed in detail.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division also planted plants in the lawn of Bahawalpur Zoo under the tree planting campaign.

He directed the officers and staff to carry out their professional responsibilities properly.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner General Liaquat Ali Gilani, Deputy Director Wildlife Muhammad Zahid Ali, and Curator Bahawalpur Zoo Sakhi Muhammad Joya were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

