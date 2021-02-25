UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Visits Bahria Foundation College

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 09:33 PM

Commissioner visits Bahria foundation College

The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah on Thursday visited Bahria Foundation College (Public School) Nausehro Feroze

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah on Thursday visited Bahria Foundation College (Public school) Nausehro Feroze.

According to handout issued by the district information office here on Thursday, The Commissioner visited college building, computer lab, biology lab, physics lab, library and other sections.

Executive Engineer Education Works Division briefed the Commissioner. On the occasion Commissioner inquired from Principal of Bahria Foundation College about number of students studying in on scholarship or free education.

Among others Deputy Commissioner Nausharo Feroze Captan (retd) Bilal Shahid Rao, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Ghafoor Dhamra and officers of Education and Works Department were also present.

