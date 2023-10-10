Commissioner visits Bakhtawar Cadet Collage Nawabshah

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider visited Pakistan’s First Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls. He went around the classrooms, computer lab, laboratory, and library and inspected the educational facilities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider visited Pakistan’s First Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls. He went around the classrooms, computer lab, laboratory, and library and inspected the educational facilities.

The commissioner also obtained information about residence and food from the principal, other officials, and cadets. On the occasion, the Commissioner said that Pakistan’s first Girls Cadet College is providing the best education facilities to girls, and side by side, it is making them mentally strong and capable of serving in armed forces departments.

He also commended the measures for education at the college. The commissioner expressed hope that cadets, after completing their education here, would play their full-fledged role in lightening the name of the nation and the country.

Briefing the Commissioner, the College Principal, Dr. Farida Shaikh, said that the VIIth batch has arrived at Pakistan’s First Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls.

She said that education starts here, from class VIII to class XII, side by side with religious and curricular education. The principal said that cadets also enjoy the facilities of PT, gymnastics, and other games and sports.

The principal said that cadets have achieved prominent positions in board examinations, shown outstanding performance in curricular and extracurricular activities, and clinched honors and prizes. She said that the cadets have also won prominent positions in foreign-held competitions in different curricular activities.

APP/rzq-mwq