Commissioner Visits Basic Health Unit,polio Transit And Fix Point Of Skrand
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 06:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider today visited Basic Health Unit Hamal Faqir Polio Transit and Fix Point of Tehsil Skrand, EPI Center, UC 1, 2 Skrand and Rural of Tehsil Qazi Ahmed.
On this occasion Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider said that the district administration, health department and polio teams should continue to work with the same spirit, God willing. It is not far when Pakistan will also become a polio-free country.
Commissioner while giving instructions to the officials of the health department said that during the national anti-polio campaign, they should ensure that no child is deprived of the polio vaccine.
Special attention should be given to the work, he added that in the meetings held on a daily basis in the evening, the problems encountered during the national anti-polio campaign should be reviewed and these problems should be solved.
The commissioner urged the polio teams to Pay special attention to cover the refuse children while re-checking the new born children to ensure that these children are covered during the campaign and submit the report to the DEOC, the commissioner added. He said that during the upcoming anti-polio campaign, per-mile area in-charges should be appointed in place of mile-area in-charges.
Commissioner visited Rural Health Center Dolatpur and reviewed various areas and advised the hospital administration to provide better medical treatment to the patients. On this occasion, Divisional Coordinator WHO Dr. Jhangir Korai and District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri were also with the Commissioner.
Recent Stories
US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail
Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes
Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design
Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Regional Ombudsman directs opening of closes dispensary18 seconds ago
-
Dry weather predicted for Lahore, most districts of Punjab23 seconds ago
-
CM felicitates newly-elected PBA chairman35 seconds ago
-
Conference on 'Transforming Public Safety' held at PSCA10 minutes ago
-
Mansehra police rescues stranded tourists amid harsh snowfall10 minutes ago
-
'Green Tractor Scheme' balloting results announced11 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear PTI founder's bail plea on Monday11 minutes ago
-
Muqam extends greetings to GB people on 77th Independence Day11 minutes ago
-
137 profiteers held in week long crackdowns20 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad responds to 483 emergencies in October20 minutes ago
-
KP govt’s focuses on Politics not governance: KP Governor20 minutes ago
-
DC announces local holiday on Sakhi Jam Datar Urs20 minutes ago