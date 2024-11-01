Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Basic Health Unit,polio Transit And Fix Point Of Skrand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 06:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider today visited Basic Health Unit Hamal Faqir Polio Transit and Fix Point of Tehsil Skrand, EPI Center, UC 1, 2 Skrand and Rural of Tehsil Qazi Ahmed.

On this occasion Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider said that the district administration, health department and polio teams should continue to work with the same spirit, God willing. It is not far when Pakistan will also become a polio-free country.

Commissioner while giving instructions to the officials of the health department said that during the national anti-polio campaign, they should ensure that no child is deprived of the polio vaccine.

Special attention should be given to the work, he added that in the meetings held on a daily basis in the evening, the problems encountered during the national anti-polio campaign should be reviewed and these problems should be solved.

The commissioner urged the polio teams to Pay special attention to cover the refuse children while re-checking the new born children to ensure that these children are covered during the campaign and submit the report to the DEOC, the commissioner added. He said that during the upcoming anti-polio campaign, per-mile area in-charges should be appointed in place of mile-area in-charges.

Commissioner visited Rural Health Center Dolatpur and reviewed various areas and advised the hospital administration to provide better medical treatment to the patients. On this occasion, Divisional Coordinator WHO Dr. Jhangir Korai and District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri were also with the Commissioner.

