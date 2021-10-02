Commissioner visits bazaar in Yazman

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain Muhammad Zafar Iqbal visited the bazaar of Yazman Tehsil today.

He said that the encroachments in Yazman Bazaar should be removed immediately. He reviewed the rate lists.

He said that the vegetables and fruits should be sold at a fixed price in Tehsil Yazman. Two shopkeepers were fined on the spot for selling items at more than the fixed price. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division has said that the sale of groceries should be ensured at fixed rates.