Commissioner visits BBH to inspect facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor-ul-Amin Mengal Thursday visited the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH)l and inspected the facilities provided to the patients.

He interacted with the patients admitted to the hospital and directed the officials to provide the maximum possible facilities to the patients reaching hospitals as the Punjab govt has increased the health budget up to 200 per cent.

Mengal checked the hospital's attendance register and medicine record and took a round of the OPD and Emergency department.

He also asked the hospital's administration to follow standard operating procedures regarding the COVID-19 virus, including maintaining social distancing, masks, and hand sanitiser.