Commissioner visits BBH to inspect facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha on Wednesday visited the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and reviewed the medical facilities provided to the patients.

He interacted with the patients and their attendants and inquired about the treatment facilities provided to them at the hospital.

Chatta also visited the dengue ward and said that prevention of such deadly diseases like dengue was possible only through preventive measures and a healthy environment.

He said that the district administration was taking vigorous measures to tackle dengue, but the cooperation of the citizens was indispensable for the success of the campaign.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr Hasan Waqar Cheema, MS BBH, SE Building and other administrative officers were also with him.

Liaqat Ali Chatha directed the management of the BBH to ensure cleanliness arrangements in the hospital and adequate seating and clean drinking water for the patients and their attendants.

He also directed to ensure medicines in sufficient quantities at the hospitals.

Earlier the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi had paid a surprise visit to BBH last night and expressed annoyance over poor arrangements at the hospital.

During his visit, the CM in detail inspected various sections of the hospital and found that air conditioners were shut down in several wards while the X-ray facility was also missing at the hospital. Some doctors and staff were also found absent from their duties, he expressed displeasure over the treatment of patients on stretchers in corridors.

On the occasion, the patients complained to the CM that medicines were not available in the hospital and they were forced to buy medicines from outside.

The Caretaker CM assured the complainants that their concerns would be resolved and stern action would be taken against the negligent staff.