Commissioner Visits BBH To Inspect Facilities
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2024 | 07:16 PM
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Aamir Khatak on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH) to inspect facilities
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Aamir Khatak on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH) to inspect facilities.
He took rounds of the hospital's various wards interacted with the patients and inquired about the treatment facilities.
The commissioner also reviewed the ongoing revamping work of the hospital and directed the concerned to complete the restoration work at the earliest.
Aamir directed the hospital administration to improve the cleanliness arrangements and said that no negligence would be tolerated.
He said that provision of the best healthcare facilities to the residents was the priority of the government and no compromise would be made on it.
Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema, Medical Superintendent BBH Dr Tahir Rizvi and other officials were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Sultans opt to bat first against Qalandars
Police foils NCP goods smuggling attempt, apprehends suspects
PA convened on February 28
LCCI demands withdrawal of power tariff hike
Money laundering case: LHC issues bailable arrest warrants of Moonis Elahi's wif ..
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM for third term
EU leaders wary after Macron doesn't rule out Western troops in Ukraine
PFA all set to launch ‘Eat Safe; Healthy Kids Campaign’
ATC remands lawyer in police custody in locking judge case
Mother of three abducted
China's national political advisory body holds leadership meeting
Commissioner for comprehensive strategy to control prices
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police foils NCP goods smuggling attempt, apprehends suspects2 minutes ago
-
PA convened on February 282 minutes ago
-
Money laundering case: LHC issues bailable arrest warrants of Moonis Elahi's wife2 minutes ago
-
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM for third term17 minutes ago
-
PFA all set to launch ‘Eat Safe; Healthy Kids Campaign’17 minutes ago
-
ATC remands lawyer in police custody in locking judge case17 minutes ago
-
Mother of three abducted17 minutes ago
-
VC Women University inspects ongoing exams23 minutes ago
-
UAF Gur Mela attracts large number of locals16 minutes ago
-
7 killed, 15 injured in traffic accident in Haripur16 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad imposes section 144 near AIOU exam centers16 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against illegal petrol filling stations launched15 minutes ago