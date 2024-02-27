Commissioner visits BBH to inspect facilities

Open Menu

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Aamir Khatak on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH) to inspect facilities

He took rounds of the hospital's various wards interacted with the patients and inquired about the treatment facilities.

The commissioner also reviewed the ongoing revamping work of the hospital and directed the concerned to complete the restoration work at the earliest.

Aamir directed the hospital administration to improve the cleanliness arrangements and said that no negligence would be tolerated.

He said that provision of the best healthcare facilities to the residents was the priority of the government and no compromise would be made on it.

Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema, Medical Superintendent BBH Dr Tahir Rizvi and other officials were also present on the occasion.

