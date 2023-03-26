Commissioner visits Bedian, Barki to inspect facilities at flour distribution points

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Randhawa remained in the field to monitor provision of free flour and visited flour points of rural areas in the provincial capital on Sunday.

He reviewed the process of distribution of free flour in flour supply centres of Heir, Bedian Road and Barki Road.

He directed the administration to establish special desks for the facilitation of senior citizens, special persons and sick citizens. He also issued orders on the spot to redress the grievances of people.

The commissioner expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided at the flour points and directed the deputy commissioners to improve the arrangements. He said that the purpose of distribution of free flour under the Ramadan package was to provide relief to the deserving people, adding that full attention should be paid for the convenience of people at flour points.